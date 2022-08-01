National Asset Management Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $154,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $48.53 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.