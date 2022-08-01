National Asset Management Inc. Has $242,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $36.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.91) EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

