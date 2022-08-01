National Asset Management Inc. Has $243,000 Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 304,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 91,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 90,210 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $18.03 on Monday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $21.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%.

