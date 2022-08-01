National Asset Management Inc. Invests $218,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Lumentum by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lumentum by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $90.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.