National Asset Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,086.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 379,041 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lithium Americas by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

