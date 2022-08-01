National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,384 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.34.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

