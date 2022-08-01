National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,384 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,639 shares in the last quarter.
Invitation Homes Stock Performance
Shares of INVH stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.34.
Invitation Homes Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.