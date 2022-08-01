National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 52,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 118,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE OMC opened at $69.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.