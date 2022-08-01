National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,329,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,053,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 114,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $27.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

