National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,273,000 after buying an additional 615,832 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Gartner by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,089,000 after buying an additional 349,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,018,000 after buying an additional 268,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,400,000 after buying an additional 145,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $265.48 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

