National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

