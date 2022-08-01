National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,779 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.