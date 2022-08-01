National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $89,180 over the last three months.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

