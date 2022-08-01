National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 761.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,996,000 after acquiring an additional 940,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 313,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,138 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $78.05 on Monday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

