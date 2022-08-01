National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,700 Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance
LGI opened at $16.96 on Monday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.