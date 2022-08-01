National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,700 Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

LGI opened at $16.96 on Monday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

