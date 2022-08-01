National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,798 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060 in the last ninety days.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

