National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 981 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

Insider Activity

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,981.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $279,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,981.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,112 shares of company stock worth $8,574,488 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $210.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.94 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

