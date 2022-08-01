National Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,145 Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 900,861 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

