National Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,341 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,341 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

IYR stock opened at $100.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $100.78. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

