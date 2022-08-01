National Asset Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XT opened at $51.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

