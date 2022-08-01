National Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,255 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 4,798.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Cerner by 8.2% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

