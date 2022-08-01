National Asset Management Inc. Sells 829 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

FINX opened at $24.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $53.07.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

