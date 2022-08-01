National Asset Management Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 518 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,676,126,000 after buying an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $908,052,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,479,000 after buying an additional 61,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,832,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

COO opened at $327.00 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.01 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.63 and a 200-day moving average of $366.15.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

