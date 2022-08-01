National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
IUSG opened at $94.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
