National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 176.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 117.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA TTT opened at $52.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $69.49.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.