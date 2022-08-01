National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,378 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 111,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth $701,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86.

