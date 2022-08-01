National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Position Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after buying an additional 1,286,795 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 408,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after buying an additional 219,222 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 101.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 204,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 102,944 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $4,924,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $4,877,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $72.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

