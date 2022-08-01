National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Holdings Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 724.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Investec lowered National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $69.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

