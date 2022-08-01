NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Stake Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 991.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

Insider Activity

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $66.54 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.70%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

