Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $188.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $193.93.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NXST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.