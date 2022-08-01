Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,081 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at $3,541,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 16.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 19.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $23.95 on Monday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

