Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $79.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

