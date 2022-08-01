Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,370 Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

TAST opened at $2.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.04 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

