North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ stock opened at $174.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $459.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

