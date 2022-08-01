Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Position Decreased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 243,487 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 107,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $199,712. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NWBI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

NWBI stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.81%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

