Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVEI. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,733,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,178,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,064,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.
Nuvei Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $34.88 on Monday. Nuvei Co. has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.
Nuvei Profile
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvei (NVEI)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.