Oak Family Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

