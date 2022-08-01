Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 424,880 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.24% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 43,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 826,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In related news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the purchase, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $731,352.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mathew Pendo acquired 18,381 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,881 shares of company stock valued at $215,195. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.1 %

OCSL stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

