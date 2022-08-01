Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,093,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 95,922 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,291,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 234,178 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 66.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCUL. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.50. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

