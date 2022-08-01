Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,971,000 after purchasing an additional 340,838 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,703,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 614,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,757,000 after acquiring an additional 177,376 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,388,000 after acquiring an additional 807,561 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $31.72 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.22.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

OGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

