Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $280.74 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

