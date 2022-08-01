Peoples Bank OH Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.46. The firm has a market cap of $459.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

