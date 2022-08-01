Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,665 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,682 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.74 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

