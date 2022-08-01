Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,330 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.07% of Photronics worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth about $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 323.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 115,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,237 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $23.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $43,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,003.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

