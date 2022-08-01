Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $115.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average of $130.58. The company has a market capitalization of $338.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

