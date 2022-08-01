Platform Technology Partners Acquires 183 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $459.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.