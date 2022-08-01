ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Holdings Lifted by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Get Rating) by 1,025,533.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,766 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 2.68% of ProShares UltraShort Gold worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Gold alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLL stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Profile

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.