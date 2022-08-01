PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insider Catherine Kniker Sells 124 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) insider Catherine Kniker sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,562.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,456 shares in the company, valued at $810,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PTC opened at $123.38 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $137.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in PTC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PTC by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

