PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $11,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,471,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,434,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $11,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,471,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,434,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,103,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,230 shares of company stock worth $36,532,395 in the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

Shares of PTC opened at $123.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $137.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.48.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

