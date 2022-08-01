QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $175.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.69.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $145.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.03. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 33,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 176,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.0% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.