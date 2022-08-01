Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

